TD Securities Reaffirms Action List Buy Rating for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reissued by TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.14.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$88.51. 79,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,242. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$89.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.56.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

