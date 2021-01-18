Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 689,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TEDU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 149,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

