Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $134.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,069 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

