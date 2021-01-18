Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

