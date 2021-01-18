Swarm City Hits Market Capitalization of $165,696.58 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $165,696.58 and approximately $2,727.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00527825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.62 or 0.04020883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013238 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016759 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

