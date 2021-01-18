SVB Leerink Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $56.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.42.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

