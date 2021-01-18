Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501 in the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $27.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.