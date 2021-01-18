Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:SGTPY opened at $5.62 on Monday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.

