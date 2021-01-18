Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$34.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.