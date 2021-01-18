Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,495,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $935.53 million, a PE ratio of 218.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

