Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 143,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

