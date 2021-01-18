Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) alerts:

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The firm has a market cap of C$291.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.47.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.