Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $$8.06 during midday trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

