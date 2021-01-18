STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,688 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

