State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

STT opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.