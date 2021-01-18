State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $175,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

NWL stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

