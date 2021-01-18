State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,015 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 652,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

