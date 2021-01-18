State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,015 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,039,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

