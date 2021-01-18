State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,666 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $96.66 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

