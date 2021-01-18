State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,855 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE LB opened at $45.20 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

