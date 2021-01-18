State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,128 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.