State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,533 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

