State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,475.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,687,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,580 shares of company stock valued at $21,173,897. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

