State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.35 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.22 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.