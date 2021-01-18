State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 40,048 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $10.20 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.