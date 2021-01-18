State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 65.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.