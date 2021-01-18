State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $255.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $292.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.57.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

