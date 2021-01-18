STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.41 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $92.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

