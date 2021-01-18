SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

