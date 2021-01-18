Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $539.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.76 million. Spire posted sales of $566.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SR opened at $61.65 on Monday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

