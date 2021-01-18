Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.26. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.57.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

