Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 398 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,429,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

WPC opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.