Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 208 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $371.01 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $387.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.50.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

