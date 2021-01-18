Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $152.00 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

