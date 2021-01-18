Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 5,477.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

FIDU opened at $47.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

