Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,505 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

FAST opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.