Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

