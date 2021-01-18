Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,300. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.