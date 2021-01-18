Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Up 31.1% in December

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 3,323,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 164.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 137.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

