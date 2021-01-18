Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOLVY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.75.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

