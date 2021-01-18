Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:IPODU) Trading Down 3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:IPODU) was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 171,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:IPODU)

There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.