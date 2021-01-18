Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 45,170 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94. The company has a market cap of C$18.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.