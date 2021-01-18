Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $2,066,700.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,379.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,258,800.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

