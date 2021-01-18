Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.35 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
TSE SKE opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.
