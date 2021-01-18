Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.35 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

TSE SKE opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.0507022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

