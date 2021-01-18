SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

