Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFFYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.