SHPING (SHPING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,226.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 127.6% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $137,327.73 and approximately $27,226.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00525242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.39 or 0.04040090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013197 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016678 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

