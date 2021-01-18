Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Expands By 20.3%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WES stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

