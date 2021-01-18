Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Increases By 15.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,140. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

