Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Declines By 17.7%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $6.00 on Monday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

